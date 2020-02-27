Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:58 AM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Dear Sir
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently unveiled that airlines stand to lose a combined $29.3 billion of revenue this year in the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The estimate is based on projections of a 13-percent full-year decline in passenger demand, mostly in China bound.

In total, airlines in the Asia Pacific region are set to see a $27.8 billion revenue loss in 2020, while those outside Asia are expected to lose $1.5 billion in revenue and airlines in China's domestic market alone are estimated to lose around $12.8 billion.
IATA said its estimate assumed that COVID-19 behaved like the SARS outbreak nearly two decades ago, which was characterised by a six-month period with a sharp decline followed by an equally quick recovery. However, if the virus spreads more widely to Asia-Pacific markets then the impact on airlines from other regions would be more larger.

Though governments will use fiscal and monetary policy how to offset the adverse economic impacts but some relief may be assumed in lower fuel prices for some airlines, depending on how fuel costs have been hedged.

It was therefore difficult to predict by how much exactly lost revenue would weigh on profits. But airlines are already taking "difficult decisions" to cut capacity, or even routes. This will be a very tough year for airlines as tourists visit in and around China has reduced drastically. So stopping the spread of the virus is the top priority for every business.





Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry
Delhi protests: Death toll climbs amid worst religious violence for decades
The saga of border killings
Idlib the latest example of UN’s irrelevance
Banker’s role in the legal process of recovering default loans
Alarming rise in motorbike accident
How individuals tilt the balance in diplomacy
One year after Pulwama crisis: Shouldn't Pakistan learn lessons from Balakote?


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft