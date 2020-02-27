

Catch the patrons of the ‘mafia queen’



However, a list of serious questions has been raised after the recent crackdown against this mafia queen. Who are the big fishes behind her rise? And how could she build an empire of crime and corruption? Addressing these questions is as important as to come down heavily on the god fathers; otherwise, mafia queens in the likes of Papiya will keep emerging.



The making of Papiya would not have been possible without active support from corrupt politicians and businessmen, dubious bureaucrats' and foremost shady law enforcers. Now that the genie has got out of the bottle, we wonder, what our law enforcers have in mind.

Papiya follows the long list of other arrested Jubo League leaders, falling under the government's ongoing anti-corruption drive. Before her, a host of leaders affiliated with the ruling party got busted for various crimes; all of them are in various stages of their trials. Papiya has also been taken to remand and many astonishing hidden stories are yet to appear.











Detaining Papiya without detaining her enabler god father will be a mockery of justice. But we still want to be hopeful with the home minister's assurance-that no one involved with 'controversial' activities will be spared. We applaud the government for continuing its sincere drive to curb criminal and corrupt elements from the society.



The RAB is reportedly looking for the 'queen bee' Papiya's clientele and this could ultimately lead to eye - opening revelations. We will not be surprised, if names of renowned politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats to other groups of people come out of the 'Pandora's Box', but we will be surprised if the queen bee's patrons and beneficiaries roam about scot-free with impunity. The recent crackdown by RAB on Jubo Mohila League leader Shamim Nur Papiya and her crime syndicate reveals a grim picture of the underworld. The list of charges brought against Papiya and her husband Mofizur Rahman Sumon, a former Chhatra League leader is abhorrently toxic. They reportedly ran prostitution rackets in five-star hotels, lobbied for recruiting people in government offices in exchange of bribes , supplied illegal gas connections, and issued licenses of CNG pump stations. And that's not all; this 'power couple' was also involved in arms and drugs trades while expanding their gang from their hometown to the capital city.However, a list of serious questions has been raised after the recent crackdown against this mafia queen. Who are the big fishes behind her rise? And how could she build an empire of crime and corruption? Addressing these questions is as important as to come down heavily on the god fathers; otherwise, mafia queens in the likes of Papiya will keep emerging.The making of Papiya would not have been possible without active support from corrupt politicians and businessmen, dubious bureaucrats' and foremost shady law enforcers. Now that the genie has got out of the bottle, we wonder, what our law enforcers have in mind.Papiya follows the long list of other arrested Jubo League leaders, falling under the government's ongoing anti-corruption drive. Before her, a host of leaders affiliated with the ruling party got busted for various crimes; all of them are in various stages of their trials. Papiya has also been taken to remand and many astonishing hidden stories are yet to appear.Detaining Papiya without detaining her enabler god father will be a mockery of justice. But we still want to be hopeful with the home minister's assurance-that no one involved with 'controversial' activities will be spared. We applaud the government for continuing its sincere drive to curb criminal and corrupt elements from the society.The RAB is reportedly looking for the 'queen bee' Papiya's clientele and this could ultimately lead to eye - opening revelations. We will not be surprised, if names of renowned politicians, businessmen, bureaucrats to other groups of people come out of the 'Pandora's Box', but we will be surprised if the queen bee's patrons and beneficiaries roam about scot-free with impunity.