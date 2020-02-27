Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:58 AM
Home Countryside

4 held with drugs in 3 dists

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondents

Four people were arrested with drugs in three districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi and Gopalganj, in two days.
JOYPURHAT: Police arrested two people along with 2.5 kilograms of hemp from Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The detained are: Abdul Hannan, 34, of Chenchra Village, and Rana Akanda, 32, of Uttar Krishtapur Village in the upazila.
Panchbibi Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Samidullah Sarker said, on information, a team of police raided Uttar Krishtapur Village and arrested the two with the hemp.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, the SI added.
RAJSHAHI: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a listed drug taker along with five kilograms of heroin from Garer Math area in Godagari Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Arrested Abdul Malek is the son of late Fazlur Rahman of the area.
A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.
GOPALGANJ: Detective Branch of Police, in a drive, arrested a person with hemp in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday.




The arrested person is Nazim Farazi, 32, son of Moslem Farazi of Golabaria Village in the upazila.
Police sources said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the upazila at noon and arrested him with hemp.
A case under Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj DB Police Kamrul Hossain Talukder adding that, the arrested was sent to jail following the court order.
However, the arrested had been involved in trading drugs in the area for long, the OC added.



