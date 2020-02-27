Nine drug takers jailed in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 26: A mobile court here on Monday night sentenced each of nine drug takers to seven-day jail.

The convicts are: Mainul Islam, 22, Helal Islam, 24, Ziaur Rahman, 28, Alamgir Hossain, 30, Fizar Hossain, 30, Mehedul Islam, 25, Shahinur Rahman Shahin, 25, Rubel Hossain, 34, and Rezaul Karim, 30.

Officer-in-Charge of Birampur Police Station Md Moniruzzaman said police conducted an anti-narcotic drive in border area under Katla Union in the upazila and nabbed them.

Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Md Touhidur Rahman sentenced them.





















