Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:58 AM
Home Countryside

Two kill selves in 2 districts

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

Two persons killed selves in separate incidents in two districts- Sherpur and Barishal, in two days.
NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A schoolgirl killed self at Andharpara Village in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Tuesday.
Deceased Neeti Akhter, 11, was the daughter of Al Amin of the area, and a four-grader at local Brac School.
Deceased's family and police sources said Neeti's father lives in Dhaka with his second wife. As she was being deprived of love and caring from her family and relatives, she committed suicide by hanging herself about 6pm.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nalitabari Police Station Basir Ahmed Badal said police recovered a suicide note beside the body.
In this connection, the investigation is going on, the OC added.
BARISHAL: A former female leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) killed self by hanging at her rented house in the city on Monday midnight.
Deceased Hena Akhter, 30, was the wife of Niaz Morshed Shohag, and a former leader of BM College unit BCL.
Police arrested her husband in this connection.
Police claimed that the BCL leader killed self over family feud.


