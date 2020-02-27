11 killed in road mishaps in five districts





LAXMIPUR: Five people were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.

At least four people were killed and two injured as a microbus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Battali Bazaar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased and the injured could not be known yet.

The accident happened on the Laxmipur-Noakhali Regional Highway about 7pm, leaving six people seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty declared the four dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter. On the other hand, a schoolgirl was killed as a truck ran over her in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Fahima Akhter, 10, was a fourth-grader at Sonapur Government Primary School, and the daughter of Jasim Uddin of Sonapur Village in the upazila. Locals said Fahima was crossing a road in front of the school. At that time, a speeding truck hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Angered by the incident, locals staged demonstration blocking the road for about an hour. Later, they left the blockade following police assurance.

Confirming the matter, Raipur PS OC Tota Mia said police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police seized the vehicle and are trying to nab its driver, the OC added.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A driver of a goods-laden votvoti (locally made vehicle) was killed as it turned turtle on the road in Haat Chakgouri area in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Deceased Mostofa Kamal, 35, was the son of Akram Hossen of Satbaria Village in Manda Upazila of the district.

Police sources said following the accident the driver of votvoti died on the spot.

Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Jewel confirmed the news.

SIRAJGANJ: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Ambia Begum, 70, wife of Rajab Ali, and Shukur Ali, 35, of Raiganj, and Mokaddes Ali, 40, son of late Abdus Samad of Ullahpara Upazila in the district.

Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Akhteruzzaman said a Bogura-bound bus of 'Ayshinisha Paribahan' collided head-on with a truck about 11:30am on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway in Bhuiyangati area, leaving Ambia and Shukur dead on the spot and 10 others injured. The injured were rushed to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital. On the other hand, Mokaddes Ali was crossing the highway in Pacholia area of the upazila in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound microbus rammed him, leaving him dead on the spot, the OC added.

JOYPURHAT: A bicyclist was killed as a sand-laden truck dashed him on the Panchbibi-Shirotti Road at Shamsabad Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Robiul Islam, 55, was the son of late Hobibor Rahman of the village.

Sources said the deceased was returning home from an adjacent village riding his bicycle in the morning. On the way, the truck ran over him, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Zila Adhunik Hospital where he was declared dead. Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee.

BARISHAL: A college student who was injured in a road accident in Kandapasha area of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on February 16 last, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Monday night.

Deceased Shafiqur Rahman Shafiq, 21, was the son of Kanchan Gomosta of Kutubpur Village in the upazila, and a student of third year honours at Government BM College.

Sources said the deceased was going to Gaurnadi Bandar riding a motorcycle on February 16 last. When he reached in the said area, an easy-bike dashed the motorcycle, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to SBMCH where he died on Monday night.





















Eleven people were killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Laxmipur, Naogaon, Sirajganj, Joypurhat, and Barishal, in two days.LAXMIPUR: Five people were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Tuesday.At least four people were killed and two injured as a microbus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Battali Bazaar area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The identity of the deceased and the injured could not be known yet.The accident happened on the Laxmipur-Noakhali Regional Highway about 7pm, leaving six people seriously injured.The injured were rushed to Noakhali General Hospital where the on-duty declared the four dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Jasim Uddin confirmed the matter. On the other hand, a schoolgirl was killed as a truck ran over her in Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Fahima Akhter, 10, was a fourth-grader at Sonapur Government Primary School, and the daughter of Jasim Uddin of Sonapur Village in the upazila. Locals said Fahima was crossing a road in front of the school. At that time, a speeding truck hit her, leaving her dead on the spot.Angered by the incident, locals staged demonstration blocking the road for about an hour. Later, they left the blockade following police assurance.Confirming the matter, Raipur PS OC Tota Mia said police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Police seized the vehicle and are trying to nab its driver, the OC added.MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A driver of a goods-laden votvoti (locally made vehicle) was killed as it turned turtle on the road in Haat Chakgouri area in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday.Deceased Mostofa Kamal, 35, was the son of Akram Hossen of Satbaria Village in Manda Upazila of the district.Police sources said following the accident the driver of votvoti died on the spot.Mohadevpur PS OC Md Nazrul Islam Jewel confirmed the news.SIRAJGANJ: At least three people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Raiganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Ambia Begum, 70, wife of Rajab Ali, and Shukur Ali, 35, of Raiganj, and Mokaddes Ali, 40, son of late Abdus Samad of Ullahpara Upazila in the district.Hatikumrul Highway PS OC Akhteruzzaman said a Bogura-bound bus of 'Ayshinisha Paribahan' collided head-on with a truck about 11:30am on the Bogura-Nagarbari Highway in Bhuiyangati area, leaving Ambia and Shukur dead on the spot and 10 others injured. The injured were rushed to 250-Bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital. On the other hand, Mokaddes Ali was crossing the highway in Pacholia area of the upazila in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound microbus rammed him, leaving him dead on the spot, the OC added.JOYPURHAT: A bicyclist was killed as a sand-laden truck dashed him on the Panchbibi-Shirotti Road at Shamsabad Village in Panchbibi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.Deceased Robiul Islam, 55, was the son of late Hobibor Rahman of the village.Sources said the deceased was returning home from an adjacent village riding his bicycle in the morning. On the way, the truck ran over him, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to Zila Adhunik Hospital where he was declared dead. Police seized the truck but its driver and helper managed to flee.BARISHAL: A college student who was injured in a road accident in Kandapasha area of Gaurnadi Upazila in the district on February 16 last, died at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) on Monday night.Deceased Shafiqur Rahman Shafiq, 21, was the son of Kanchan Gomosta of Kutubpur Village in the upazila, and a student of third year honours at Government BM College.Sources said the deceased was going to Gaurnadi Bandar riding a motorcycle on February 16 last. When he reached in the said area, an easy-bike dashed the motorcycle, leaving him seriously injured. He was rushed to SBMCH where he died on Monday night.