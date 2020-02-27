Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Countryside

Bridge turned into death trap at Daulatkhan

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Our Correspondent

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Feb 26: The deplorable Kalapol Bridge in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district has been turned into a death trap.
Locals said Upazila project implementation office built the bridge at Didar Saullah Village under Ward No. 5 of Charkhalifa Union about 30 years back. Due to lack of repair, the bridge has become deplorable. Most of the slippers have been exposed following cracks. The slippers and the railings are rickety.
Transports and commuters are using the bridge amid high risk. Besides, locals and students of different educational institutions are becoming victims of accidents very often.
A local resident Fahima said, "Six months back, my brother-in-law's minor son Regan died in an accident here."
According to her, accidents occur every month on the bridge.
Local Union Parishad Member Md Monirul Islam said, "The Kalapol Bridge is very important. It must be repaired soon."
Upazila Project Implementation Officer HM Ansar said, "A proposal has been submitted to the concerned department to repair the bridge during the 2019-20 fiscal. Now, it is awaiting approval."


