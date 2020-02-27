Training for journos on investigative reporting begins





GAIBANDHA, Feb 26: A three-day-long training for journalists on investigative reporting began at the training room of Youth Training Centre here on Tuesday.The objective of the training is to develop the skills of the media men about the investigative reporting and its techniques.Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) arranged the training.Director (Admin & Training) of PIB M Illias Ali Bhuiyan formally inaugurated the training course in the morning while Junior Trainer of PIB Mohammad Shah Alam is coordinating the training.M Illias Ali Bhuiyan, in his inaugural speeches, said there is no alternative to training to enhance the professional skills as the training makes a man well equipped.He also urged the journalists to complete the training course with patience and apply the knowledge to be acquired from it at their professional life. A total of 35 journalists from the district are taking part in the training.