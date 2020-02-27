Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Countryside

Training for journos on investigative reporting begins

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Feb 26: A three-day-long training for journalists on investigative reporting began at the training room of Youth Training Centre here on Tuesday.
The objective of the training is to develop the skills of the media men about the investigative reporting and its techniques.
Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) arranged the training.
Director (Admin & Training) of PIB M Illias Ali Bhuiyan formally inaugurated the training course in the morning while Junior Trainer of PIB Mohammad Shah Alam is coordinating the training.
M Illias Ali Bhuiyan, in his inaugural speeches, said there is no alternative to training to enhance the professional skills as the training makes a man well equipped.
He also urged the journalists to complete the training course with patience and apply the knowledge to be acquired from it at their professional life. A total of 35 journalists from the district are taking part in the training.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People formed a human chain at Bergangarampur Village in Gurudaspur Upazila of Natore
4 held with drugs in 3 dists
Nine drug takers jailed in Dinajpur
Two kill selves in 2 districts
11 killed in road mishaps in five districts
Bridge turned into death trap at Daulatkhan
Training for journos on investigative reporting begins
Severed human leg found in Rajshahi


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft