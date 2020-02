RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: Police recovered a severed leg of human body from Dingadoba area of the city on Tuesday morning.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station Shahadat Hossen Khan said locals spotted the leg in the said area and informed police. Later, police recovered the leg, and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. A general diary was lodged in this connection, the OC added.