Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Countryside

Two to die for murder in two districts

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two districts- Kushtia and Kishoreganj, sentenced two persons to death for murder, in two days.
KUSHTIA: A court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his mother in 2018.
Convict Jewel Sarder alias Jewel Rana, 28, is the son of Azizul Sarder of Angdia area under Ariya union in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.
District and Sessions Judge Arup Kumar Goswami delivered the verdict.
According to the case statement, Jewel hacked his mother Banera Khatun to death on September 22, 2018, over a family feud.
His father Azizul filed a murder case with Daulatpur Police Station the next day.
Later, police pressed charge-sheet before the court on January 1, 2019.
After examining records of 15 witnesses, the court pronounced the verdict, said Public Prosecutor Arup Kumar.
KISHOREGANJ: A court here on Monday sentenced a person to death and fined Tk 1 lakh in a murder case in Kuliarchar Upazila of the district.
The convicted person is Basir Uddin, son of late Monir Uddin of Laxmipur Village in the upazila.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Abdur Rahim handed down the verdict where the other five accused got acquitted.
As per the prosecution, the convicted person murdered his sister-in-law Ambia Khatun over a family feud on May 2, 2002.
Deceased's Uncle Kayes Uddin filed a case with Kuliarchar Police Station in this connection.
Following this, police filed a charge-sheet against six persons including Basir on October 24, 2002.


