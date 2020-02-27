63 detained in 3 districts





RAJSHAHI: Law enforcers arrested 52 people from the districts on different charges in two days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Monday night till Tuesday morning, detained 51 people from the city.

Of the arrestees, 20 had arrest warrants, 10 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.

During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday morning.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, rescued an abducted schoolgirl from Bagmara Upazila of the district on Monday.

Police also arrested one Monirul Islam, 17, a student of Nandanpur Technical & BM College in the upazila for his alleged involvement in the abduction.

Police said Monirul along with some of his friends abducted the girl, 14, on her way home from school in the morning.

Her father lodged a complaint against three persons, including Monirul, in this connection.

Following this, police raided different areas of the upazila at night, rescued the abducted and arrested Monirul from Jhikra Village.

The arrested claimed the girl fled with him wilfully.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, police are trying to arrest the other accused, and Monirul was sent to jail following the court order on Tuesday, the OC added.

BRAHMANBARIA: Police detained 10 students of Daffodil International University from Akhaura Upazila of the district on Monday night for buying drugs.

The detainees are: Imran Ali, Arif Hossain, Sourav Ahmed, Jahidur Rahman, Shafayet Ullah Himel, Sohag Hossain, Murad Khan, Mahmudul Hasan, Kamrul Hasan, and Ismail Hossain.

Police detained them from Khan Rest House in Kharampur Mazar area.

Earlier, police detained drug trader Umran, 23, from Ramdhanagar area on Monday afternoon.

Later, a team of police detained them and recovered eight motorcycles.

The arrested were produced before a Brahmanbaria court on Tuesday afternoon, said Akhaura PS OC Rasul Ahmed.

KHAGRACHHARI: Police detained a local leader of United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) along with Tk 11,84,845 and Rs 1,150 from Dighinala Upazila of the district early Monday.

Detained Akash Chakma alias Action, 45, is a resident of Magya Karbari Para Village in the upazila. He is a chief collector of Baghaihat (Gongaram) area of the party.

Local sources said a patrol team of police detained Akash alogn with the currencies from Babuchhara area about 1am.

Dighinala PS OC Uttam Chandra Deb confirmed the news.























