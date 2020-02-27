Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Ex-UP chairman hacked dead in Narail

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

NARAIL, Feb 26: Miscreants allegedly hacked a former union parishad (UP) chairman to death in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Monday night.
Deceased Badar Khandakar, 45, was the former chairman of Lohagara UP. He was also a member of upazila Awami League.
Locals said Badar was returning home by a motorcycle. On the way, a gang of miscreants intercepted him in front of Kalna Government Primary School about 6:30pm, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him seriously injured.
He was rushed to Lohagara Upazila Health Complex, but later shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital where he died about 9am on Tuesday.
Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge of Lohagara Police Station Md Alamgir Hossain said Badar might have been killed over establishing supremacy in the area.


