Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:57 AM
Home Countryside

BPC bldg in Rangamati needs immediate repair

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondent

RANGAMATI, Feb 26: Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC) building in the district has remained deserted for the last seven years.
As a result, the government is losing huge revenue from the sector here.
The building needs immediate repair otherwise the local tourism sector will face hardship, said official sources.
Local people apprehended if the existing condition of the building continues, it will be completely destroyed very soon.
So, they stressed the need for immediate repair of the auditorium.
A recent visit found the auditorium standing at the entry point of the local tourism centre. Constructed on a larger area, the auditorium looks bare now.
Sujon Bikash, manager of local tourism corporation and the holiday complex auditorium, said it was constructed in 1987 to hold various programmes with 180 seats. But, due to the prevailing condition of Chattogram Hill Tracts at that time, the building could not be used expectedly.
Following the normalcy of the situation, many cultural programmes, discussion meeting and other functions were organised in the auditorium.
These functions generated adequate revenues. The revenues helped recover some of the construction cost.
Later, it was leased to a private company. But the company did not maintain it properly. For which, its podium, instruments, furniture and electric equipments got damaged.
If the auditorium is repaired it will start giving revenue since it is lucrative for tourism activities.


