BCS Betar Officers Assoc pays tributes to Bangabandhu





On February 12 this year, the 21-members-body was elected uncontested for two years as there was no other alternative candidates.

In the committee, Prime Minister's speech writer (with Secretary status) Nazrul Islam was made president and Sayed Mostafa Kamal elected general secretary while Kamal Ahmed and Shariful Quader were made vice president, MM Imrul Quayes assistant general secretary and Sohel Rana was made treasurer.

Besides, Nurul Absar was elected organizing secretary, Haider Ali assistant organizing secretary, Md. Abu Nasher publicity and publication secretary, Fahad Hossain Mollah sports secretary, Mehedi Shahnewaz Jalil ICT and law secretary, Jyotirmoy Goldar office secretary, Ashikur Rahman assistant office secretary and Syeda Taslima Akter was made social welfare secretary.









The EC members of the committee are- Anwar Hossain Mreedha, Abdul Haque, Al Amin Khan, Amirul Islam, Mostaq Ahammad and Abu Bashar Muhammad Tajul Islam.





