Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:57 AM
Jashore wonder girl Litun Jira wins scholarships

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BENAPOLE, Feb 26: Litun Jira, who overcame physical disabilities to score A+ in Primary Education Certificate (PEC) by writing with her mouth, won a scholarship in the Primary Completion Exam (PEC).
She participated in the exam from Khanpur Government Primary School.
Litun Jira is the daughter of Habibur Rahman and Jahanara Begum of Sheikhpara Khanpur village in Manirampur upazila of Jashore district. Her physical disability was the cause of concern for her parents who struggled to find ways to bring her up like other children.
Sajeda Khatun, the headmistress of her school, heaped praise on the girl. "In my 29 years of teaching, I haven't seen a meritorious girl like her," she said.
Habibur Rahman, father of Litun Jira, said her merit has renewed their hopes.
A total of 82,422 students have got scholarships in PEC held in 2019.    -UNB


