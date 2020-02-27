Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:57 AM
Madrasa girl’s hanging body found

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BRAHMANBARIA, Feb 26: Police have recovered the hanging body of a madrasa girl from a madrasa in Salimganj of Nabinagar upazila.
The deceased was identified as Asma Akther, 11, a third grader of Salimganj Jannatul Ferdous Women Madrasha and daughter of expatriate Mominul Haque of village Kanchanpur in Banchharampur upazila.
Locals said the hanging body of Asma who used to stay in the madrasa hostel, was spotted by her classmates at the Staircase on Monday noon.
Following the incident, parents took their girls from the madrasa hostel within that night.
Local residents complained that she was hanged after rape. The locals also brought out a procession demanding punishment of the madrasa principal Golam Mostafa alleging him for not providing security to the students.
On information, police recovered the body and sent to Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Ranojit Roy, officer-in-charge of Nabinagar Police Station.
Police arrested madrasa principal Golam Mostafa, assistant teachers-Al Amin, Anwar Hossain, Hafez Yunus Mia as victim's mother Selina Begum filed a case against them with the police station on Tuesday.
Later, they were sent to jail, the OC added.    -UNB


