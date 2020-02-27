Video
4,000 ethnic minority youths get income generating support

RAJSHAHI, Feb 26: Around 4,000 ethnic minority youths including 2,000 women were given income generating supports like sewing machines and instruments for building construction aimed at making them competent workforce for their self-reliance.
Abdul Kader, Chairman of Nachole upazila, said they were also imparted practical training on various trades and vocations like sewing, tailoring, carpentry, tiles-fitting and building construction so that they can earn money after the best uses of the training and tools as alternative income sources.
The supports were given on behalf of an anti-poverty project being implemented in 50 villages of Nachole upazila in Chapainawabganj and Tanore upazila in Rajshahi districts.
Agriculture Sustainable and Socio-economic Development Organization (ASSEDO) and Traidcraft Exchange are jointly implementing the scheme in association with 'Fighting Forced Labour with Adivasi and Dalit Communities in South Asia (MUKTEE) Project' and European Union.
An eleven-member delegation from European Union and UK visited the project activities and talked and shared views with the beneficiaries at nine sites of the two upazilas during the last two days that ended on Wednesday.
Traidcraft Exchange Programme Director Maveen Pereira and its Bangladesh Country Director Shahed Ferdous, European Union Project Manager Srinivasan Renuka and Mukesh Tiwary, Depankar Sengupta, Seama Mowri, Arshia Haque, Amu Vinzuda, Rajendra Kumar, Karishma Bhoute and Mr. Billah from Traidcraft Exchange were present in the delegation.    -BSS


