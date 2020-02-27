PM not to tolerate irregularities by using political identities: Hasan





He came up with the remark while addressing a book unveiling programme held at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.

Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Jatiya Press Club general secretary Farida Yeasmin, Swadhinata Chikitshok Parishad secretary general Professor Dr MA Aziz, Associate Professor of Social Welfare Department of Dhaka University Towhidul Islam and writer of the BFUJ Secretary General Saban Mahmud also addressed the function while its publisher Iqbal Hossain Shanu chaired.

Later, the minister unveiled the cover of the book named 'Bangabandhur Sara Jibon (The Entire Life of Bangabandhu)' written by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists' (BFUJ) Secretary General Saban Mahmud.

"I congratulate Bangabandhu's daughter Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for not tolerating those people are getting benefit of using political identity and taking actions against corrupt people without considering their political ideology. The country's people should welcome her for taking such actions against miscreants, profiteers and corruptions," he said.

The government has started drives across the country against corruption and it would continue it, he also added.



















