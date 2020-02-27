Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:56 AM
Home News

PM not to tolerate irregularities by using political identities: Hasan

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not tolerate those who are getting benefits by using political identities.
He came up with the remark while addressing a book unveiling programme held at Jatiya Press Club in the capital.
Editor of the Daily Observer Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Jatiya Press Club general secretary Farida Yeasmin, Swadhinata Chikitshok Parishad secretary general Professor Dr MA Aziz, Associate Professor of Social Welfare Department of Dhaka University Towhidul Islam and writer of the BFUJ Secretary General Saban Mahmud also addressed the function while its publisher Iqbal Hossain Shanu chaired.
Later, the minister unveiled the cover of the book named 'Bangabandhur Sara Jibon (The Entire Life of Bangabandhu)' written by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists' (BFUJ) Secretary General Saban Mahmud.
"I congratulate Bangabandhu's daughter Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for not tolerating those people are getting benefit of using political identity and taking actions against corrupt people without considering their political ideology. The country's people should welcome her for taking such actions against miscreants, profiteers and corruptions," he said.
The government has started drives across the country against corruption and it would continue it, he also added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU VC Shireen Akhter addressing a book (Aiansobhai Bangabandhu) unveiling programme
BCS Betar Officers Assoc pays tributes to Bangabandhu
Jashore wonder girl Litun Jira wins scholarships
Madrasa girl’s hanging body found
4,000 ethnic minority youths get income generating support
PM not to tolerate irregularities by using political identities: Hasan
Annual sports and spring carnival of CMIS Feb 29
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh HE Mr Alexander I Ignatov cutting a cake


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft