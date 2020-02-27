Video
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
Hidden door of UK parliament

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020

LONDON, Feb 26: A forgotten passageway in the British parliament constructed for the 1661 coronation of king Charles II has been rediscovered during renovation work, officials said Wednesday.
It was bricked up in 1807 and had not been accessed for more than 70 years, hidden behind a small wooden door that most people assumed contained an electricity cupboard.
The passage led out of Westminster Hall, the only building to survive a devastating fire in 1834 that destroyed the Houses of Commons and Lords.
It was created for the coronation banquet of king Charles in 1661, and 17th-century wooden timbers still run across the ceiling.
Senior political figures such as the diarist Samuel Pepys and Britain's first effective prime minister, Robert Walpole, would have likely used it.     -AFP


