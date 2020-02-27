Sharif declared ‘absconder’





ISLAMABAD, Feb 26: The Pakistan government on Tuesday decided not to extend the bail of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and declared him an "absconder" for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report before a board formed on the order of the Islamabad High Court.Sharif, 70, left for London in November last for treatment after the Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad on medical grounds for four weeks. According to Sharif's physician, the three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan is suffering from complex multi-vessel coronary artery disease and substantial ischemic and threatened myocardium for which he is due to undergo surgery.The Pakistani government on Tuesday decided not to extend the bail of Nawaz Sharif and declared him an "absconder" for violating the bail requirements by not presenting his medical report before a board formed on the order of the Islamabad High Court, Pakistan's Dawn Newspaper reported. -DAWN