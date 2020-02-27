Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 27 February, 2020, 6:56 AM
Home Foreign News

Sonia demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence

Published : Thursday, 27 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Sonia demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence

Sonia demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence

NEW DELHI, Feb 26: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday (February 26) demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failure to control the violence in Delhi while addressing a press conference. She said, "The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign."
Sonia Gandhi said, "Chief Minister and Delhi government is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city."
The Congress Interim President said, "There is a conspiracy behind the violence, the country also saw this during Delhi elections. Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."  
"Delhi Police has remained paralysed in the last 72 hours, around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi," she said.
Sonia Gandhi said that "Many BJP leaders made inciting comments creating an atmosphere of fear and hatred."  
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Congress was to hold a march and give a memorandum to President today, but he communicated that he is unavailable and has given us time tomorrow. Upholding the respect for his high office, we have deferred the march for tomorrow."     -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Clooney to fight for Rohingya
Hidden door of UK parliament
Sharif declared ‘absconder’
Sonia demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence
Erdogan not to take ‘smallest step back’ over Idlib
Democratic debate: Rivals intensify attacks on Sanders
Iran accuses US of fear-mongering as deadly virus spreads
BJP trajectory under Modi


Latest News
Vettori steps up to sharpen young spinners’ skills
Govt on high alert against Coronavirus: Asaduzzaman
Two killed as picnic bus smashes rickshaw
President reaches London en route to Uruguay
Man sustained gas fire dies at DMCH
BNP policymakers consult lawyers
Delhi violence: latest developments
Modi calls for calm as Delhi riots kill 27
Man to die for killing wife
Depositors’ money to be more secure under proposed act
Most Read News
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
2 women killed in Dhaka road accident
China reports 406 new cases, 52 more deaths
Assange stripped naked and handcuffed, lawyer tells court
Keep houses clean to prevent dengue: Khokon
Sushant Kumar Sarkar’s first poetry book and novel at book fair
Death toll in Delhi violence rises to 17
Muslim homes, shops targeted by violent mob
Baridhara Park Road renamed to King Norodom Sihanouk Road
Nice memories but no trade deal for Trump in India
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft