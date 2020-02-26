BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again





Following the crisis, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran went back to his homeland on Monday after his Prime Minister's resignation.

In this situation, the government has suspended the JWG meeting scheduled to be held on February 26 (Wednesday) in Dhaka.

The meeting was scheduled for finalizing the deadline, procedures and migration costs for the Bangladeshi migrants intending to have an overseas job to the country.









As a result, uncertainty has been created over reopening the Malaysian migration market for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Secretary Selim Reza, a member of the JWG, told this correspondent that they had postponed the JWG meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

After consultation with the Malaysian government's authorities concerned, the new schedule will be given.

