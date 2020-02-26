Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:35 AM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Mahathir’s Resignation

BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Staff Correspondent

The Joint Working Group (JWG) on manpower issues between Bangladesh and Malaysia postponed its meeting again following the political unrest in Malaysia and resignation of its incumbent Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed.
Following the crisis, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran went back to his homeland on Monday after his Prime Minister's resignation.
In this situation, the government has suspended the JWG meeting scheduled to be held on February 26 (Wednesday) in Dhaka.
The meeting was scheduled for finalizing the deadline, procedures and migration costs for the Bangladeshi migrants intending to have an overseas job to the country.




As a result, uncertainty has been created over reopening the Malaysian migration market for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's Expatriate Welfare Secretary Selim Reza, a member of the JWG, told this correspondent that they had postponed the JWG meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
After consultation with the Malaysian government's authorities concerned, the new schedule will be given.
According to the expat ministry officials, Malaysian Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran arrived at Dhaka on February 22 this year to attend the meeting. 



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD-Malaysia JWG meet postponed again
Police officer arrested in drug case remanded
3 ‘Allahar Dal’ operatives held in Gaibandha
New virus cases soar in S Korea and Chinese prisons, more die in Iran
BD envoy discusses Modi's Dhaka visit with Jaishankar
Ganoforum organizes a seminar  to mark the International Mother Language Day
Quader expresses annoyance over repeated media queries on Khaleda
Govt steps up vigilance to prevent foreign fund for terrorism: Home boss


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft