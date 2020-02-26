HC orders arrest of Bismillah Group chair, MD





The people include Bismillah Group Managing Director Khazwa Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury, his wife and the company's Chairperson Nowrin Habib, within a week in a graft case.

The court also asked the law enforcers to issue a red alert through Interpol, if the accused have already fled the country.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner were asked to submit a report in the court on April 5, 2020 on the steps they had taken.

The Bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order during hearing on a bail petition filed by SM Soaibul Kabir, another accused in the case.

Lawyer SM Shahjahan appeared for the petitioner while Hassan MS Azim appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

A Dhaka court on September 10, 2018 sentenced nine Bismillah Group executives, including its Managing Director Khaza Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury, his wife Nowrin Habib, to ten years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 15.3 crore.





This was the first verdict among the 12 cases filed against Bismillah Group for money laundering and corruption.

Judge of the Special Judge's Court-10 of Dhaka, Md Atabullah, announced the sentence in absence of the convicts.

The other convicts are Shafiqul Anwar Chowdhury, Akbar Aziz Muttakin, Abul Hashem Chowdhury, Riazuddin Ahmed, Akther Hossain, Mustaque Ahmed Khan and SM Soaibul Kabir.

After the verdict, two accused including SM Soaibul Kabir surrendered before the trial court and sought bail but the court rejected their bail prayers prompting Soaibul Kabir to move the HC.

In November 2013, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with New Market Police Station accusing the Group's nine officials for laundering Tk 153.3 million.









A total of 12 cases were filed against 54 officials of the company on charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.

The ACC pressed charges against them in 2015 and the court started the trial in 2016 after taking it into cognizance. All the accused were absconding during the trial.



The High Court on Tuesday directed law enforcement agencies to arrest seven absconding people of Bismillah Group within a week in a case filed for their involvement in money laundering.The people include Bismillah Group Managing Director Khazwa Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury, his wife and the company's Chairperson Nowrin Habib, within a week in a graft case.The court also asked the law enforcers to issue a red alert through Interpol, if the accused have already fled the country.Inspector General of Police (IGP), Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner were asked to submit a report in the court on April 5, 2020 on the steps they had taken.The Bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order during hearing on a bail petition filed by SM Soaibul Kabir, another accused in the case.Lawyer SM Shahjahan appeared for the petitioner while Hassan MS Azim appeared for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.A Dhaka court on September 10, 2018 sentenced nine Bismillah Group executives, including its Managing Director Khaza Solaiman Anwar Chowdhury, his wife Nowrin Habib, to ten years' rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over laundering Tk 15.3 crore.This was the first verdict among the 12 cases filed against Bismillah Group for money laundering and corruption.Judge of the Special Judge's Court-10 of Dhaka, Md Atabullah, announced the sentence in absence of the convicts.The other convicts are Shafiqul Anwar Chowdhury, Akbar Aziz Muttakin, Abul Hashem Chowdhury, Riazuddin Ahmed, Akther Hossain, Mustaque Ahmed Khan and SM Soaibul Kabir.After the verdict, two accused including SM Soaibul Kabir surrendered before the trial court and sought bail but the court rejected their bail prayers prompting Soaibul Kabir to move the HC.In November 2013, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case with New Market Police Station accusing the Group's nine officials for laundering Tk 153.3 million.A total of 12 cases were filed against 54 officials of the company on charges of fraud, money laundering and corruption.The ACC pressed charges against them in 2015 and the court started the trial in 2016 after taking it into cognizance. All the accused were absconding during the trial.