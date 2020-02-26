Papiya arrested on PM’s order: Quader





"When Awami League President Sheikh Hasina learnt about Papiya's misdeeds, she ordered the law enforcement agencies to

arrest her immediately. Following her order, she was arrested and cases were filed against Papiya," he said while addressing media after a programme in Dhaka.

Earlier, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister attended loan agreement signing ceremony for Dhaka Elevated Express Way, a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, held at Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Conference Room in Mahakhali.

In reply to a query, the AL General Secretary said, "We are trying to identify the culprits who are behind Papia and gave her political shelter. We are working to identify them. Once they are identified, they will be brought to accounts."

Regarding BNP leaders' allegation about Papiya he said, "BNP is now a party of allegations. They cannot do anything except allegation. They did nothing against those of their party men who were found accused of different offences, while they were in power. But, we have set examples by taking actions against the errant party activists and leaders."

Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming and other officials related to the elevated express way were present at the loan agreement signing ceremony.















