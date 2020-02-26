Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:35 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Papiya arrested on PM’s order: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said Juba Mahila League Narsingdi district unit General Secretary Shamima Nur Papiya was arrested following the order of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"When Awami League President Sheikh Hasina learnt about Papiya's misdeeds, she ordered the law enforcement agencies to
arrest her immediately. Following her order, she was arrested and cases were filed against Papiya," he said while addressing media after a programme in Dhaka.
Earlier, the Road Transport and Bridges Minister attended loan agreement signing ceremony for Dhaka Elevated Express Way, a Public Private Partnership (PPP) project, held at Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA) Conference Room in Mahakhali.
In reply to a query, the AL General Secretary said, "We are trying to identify the culprits who are behind Papia and gave her political shelter. We are working to identify them. Once they are identified, they will be brought to accounts."
Regarding BNP leaders' allegation about Papiya he said, "BNP is now a party of allegations. They cannot do anything except allegation. They did nothing against those of their party men who were found accused of different offences, while they were in power. But, we have set examples by taking actions against the errant party activists and leaders."
Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Li Jiming and other officials related to the elevated express way were present at the loan agreement signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders arrest of Bismillah Group chair, MD
Thrust on regional power management
SC questions BB findings over PK Haldar’s stolen amount
After raucous welcome in India, Trump clinches $3b military equipment sale
Papiya arrested on PM’s order: Quader
Papiya used foreign models to get favour of high and mighty
ACC has no success in netting major corrupt: TIB
Declare March 7 ‘Historic Nat’l Day’, HC to govt


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft