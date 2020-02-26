Papiya used foreign models to get favour of high and mighty





These hired models came to the country for a couple of days and returned home after meeting their obligations. Papiya, by using her political identity, had booked several rooms in five star hotels for the models' accommodation in Dhaka city, they added.

A high Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Tuesday her major clients were key officials dealing with government tenders of different departments. She supplied these models to the select officials to win their favour for tender manipulation, he said.

According to sources, high government officials, some former ministers, Jubo League leaders and some members of the law enforcement agencies have frequently availed this arrangement offered by Papiya for a long time. She hired choice models from countries like India, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Law enforcement agency sources said they have collected some names of Papiya's clients. They will be arrested soon. Papiya disclosed many other names of influential political leaders and businessmen during interrogation in custody. These people are also under surveillance, the sources added.

Law enforcers will pick them up after verification of the information, the sources added.

Papiya is believed to have developed good relations with high officials, some former ministers, many Awami League and Jubo League leaders by arranging foreign models for their entertainment.

Papiya has supposedly siphoned off huge amount of money aboard. Detectives are now on the hunt for her illegal wealth at home and abroad.

On Saturday, Papiya and her husband along with their accomplices were arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka when they were trying to flee the country. The RAB seized counterfeit notes, foreign currency and around Tk 2.5 lakh from their possession.

After their arrest, the RAB raided different parts of Dhaka and Narsingdi based on the information they had given during primary interrogation.

Sources said Papiya had good relations with many influential leaders of the Awami League and the Jubo League, including a female lawmaker. Detectives have evidence that she took undue advantage from them at different times.

Detectives have also got hold of photos and videos of some rich and influential people who were regular customers of her service. Papiya made a huge amount of money by blackmailing these people with the video clips.









RAB also said Papiya lured poor women of Narsingdi and forced them into sex work. A presidential suite at Hotel Westin, a five-star hotel, in the capital had been booked in her name for 59 days and paid for. The amount paid was around Tk 81.42 lakh. She used to pay bills amounting to Tk 2.5 lakh at the hotel bar every day.





