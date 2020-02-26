Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:35 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Papiya used foreign models to get favour of high and mighty

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Mamunur Rashid

Expelled Jubo Mahila League leader Shamima Nur Papiya use to hire high class models from different countries to ran a prostitution racket and amass wealth with favour from or by blackmailing high ups in society, Intelligence sources said.
These hired models came to the country for a couple of days and returned home after meeting their obligations. Papiya, by using her political identity, had booked several rooms in five star hotels for the models' accommodation in Dhaka city, they added.
A high Intelligence official told the Daily Observer on Tuesday her major clients were key officials dealing with government tenders of different     departments. She supplied these models to the select officials to win their favour for tender manipulation, he said.  
According to sources, high government officials, some former ministers, Jubo League leaders and some members of the law enforcement agencies have frequently availed this arrangement offered by Papiya for a long time. She hired choice models from countries like India, Russia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.    
Law enforcement agency sources said they have collected some names of Papiya's clients. They will be arrested soon. Papiya disclosed many other names of influential political leaders and businessmen during interrogation in custody. These people are also under surveillance, the sources added.
Law enforcers will pick them up after verification of the information, the sources added.
Papiya is believed to have developed good relations with high officials, some former ministers, many Awami League and Jubo League leaders by arranging foreign models for their entertainment.
Papiya has supposedly siphoned off huge amount of money aboard. Detectives are now on the hunt for her illegal wealth at home and abroad.
On Saturday, Papiya and her husband along with their accomplices were arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka when they were trying to flee the country. The RAB seized counterfeit notes, foreign currency and around Tk 2.5 lakh from their possession.
After their arrest, the RAB raided different parts of Dhaka and Narsingdi based on the information they had given during primary interrogation.
Sources said Papiya had good relations with many influential leaders of the Awami League and the Jubo League, including a female lawmaker.  Detectives have evidence that she took undue advantage from them at different times.
Detectives have also got hold of photos and videos of some rich and influential people who were regular customers of her service.  Papiya made a huge amount of money by blackmailing these people with the video clips.




RAB also said Papiya lured poor women of Narsingdi and forced them into sex work. A presidential suite at Hotel Westin, a five-star hotel, in the capital had been booked in her name for 59 days and paid for. The amount paid was around Tk 81.42 lakh. She used to pay bills amounting to Tk 2.5 lakh at the hotel bar every day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC orders arrest of Bismillah Group chair, MD
Thrust on regional power management
SC questions BB findings over PK Haldar’s stolen amount
After raucous welcome in India, Trump clinches $3b military equipment sale
Papiya arrested on PM’s order: Quader
Papiya used foreign models to get favour of high and mighty
ACC has no success in netting major corrupt: TIB
Declare March 7 ‘Historic Nat’l Day’, HC to govt


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft