ACC has no success in netting major corrupt: TIB





"The ACC could not yet show any apparent success in terms of massive corruption or in its drive against the corrupt leaders of the

ruling party. They have only operated few drives against the small fish. But, the big fish still remain out of the drive," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said while briefing media about "Strengthening Anti Graft Organization" at its Dhanmondi office on Tuesday.

In the press conference, TIB, an anti-graft watchdog, disclosed a follow-up research report on the activities of the ACC, the country's only statutory anti-graft body.

Iftekharuzzaman said the people have negative opinion about ACC, because of its failure to complete most of the investigations in time and bribe taking of the ACC officials, which is now an open secret.

The provision requiring prior permission of the government in filing cases against public servants under The Government Employment Act 2018 is believed to curtail ACC's autonomy, he added.

Referring to claims of improvement on other sectors, Iftekharuzzaman said, "We have not seen any progress in overall perspective. ACC interrogated several ruling party MPs on corruption charges, but there is no visible actions against them. As a result, most of them are escaping punishments.

The TIB Executive Director also claimed that 'independence of ACC is limited' and it's only on papers, not in practice.

In the research findings, TIB Programme Manager Shammi Laila Islam said ACC's response on corruption complaints is very poor. From 2016 to 2019, a total 47,549 complaints were filed with the ACC, but only 3,209 complaints were taken into consideration and processed for further enquiry.

Beside, the ACC has filed only 848 cases after conducting around 4,038 inquiries. Most of the issues were cleared after inquiry claiming the respondents as 'not accused.'

The report claimed that the standard of the investigation carried out by the ACC is very low. Due to that the success in filing cases is dissatisfactory.

Shammi Laila said ACC gives importance to petty graft allegations while there is no visible success in catching the major corrupt. "We have concern over the ACC officials' skills and professionalism," she added.









Chairperson of TIB Trustee Board Dr Perween Hasan and other officials were also present at the event.





Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) blamed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for its failure to show any success against massive corruption or against corrupt ruling party leaders."The ACC could not yet show any apparent success in terms of massive corruption or in its drive against the corrupt leaders of theruling party. They have only operated few drives against the small fish. But, the big fish still remain out of the drive," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said while briefing media about "Strengthening Anti Graft Organization" at its Dhanmondi office on Tuesday.In the press conference, TIB, an anti-graft watchdog, disclosed a follow-up research report on the activities of the ACC, the country's only statutory anti-graft body.Iftekharuzzaman said the people have negative opinion about ACC, because of its failure to complete most of the investigations in time and bribe taking of the ACC officials, which is now an open secret.The provision requiring prior permission of the government in filing cases against public servants under The Government Employment Act 2018 is believed to curtail ACC's autonomy, he added.Referring to claims of improvement on other sectors, Iftekharuzzaman said, "We have not seen any progress in overall perspective. ACC interrogated several ruling party MPs on corruption charges, but there is no visible actions against them. As a result, most of them are escaping punishments.The TIB Executive Director also claimed that 'independence of ACC is limited' and it's only on papers, not in practice.In the research findings, TIB Programme Manager Shammi Laila Islam said ACC's response on corruption complaints is very poor. From 2016 to 2019, a total 47,549 complaints were filed with the ACC, but only 3,209 complaints were taken into consideration and processed for further enquiry.Beside, the ACC has filed only 848 cases after conducting around 4,038 inquiries. Most of the issues were cleared after inquiry claiming the respondents as 'not accused.'The report claimed that the standard of the investigation carried out by the ACC is very low. Due to that the success in filing cases is dissatisfactory.Shammi Laila said ACC gives importance to petty graft allegations while there is no visible success in catching the major corrupt. "We have concern over the ACC officials' skills and professionalism," she added.Chairperson of TIB Trustee Board Dr Perween Hasan and other officials were also present at the event.