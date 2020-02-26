Declare March 7 ‘Historic Nat’l Day’, HC to govt





The authorities were also directed to erect murals of Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas within Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

The court asked cabinet secretary, finance secretary, home secretary, housing and public works secretary

and cultural secretary to reply to the rule.

The respondents were given a month to submit a report on the progress in implementing the HC order, Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar told reporters.

On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the speech at the then Race-course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), inspiring the nation to go for the Liberation War.

In the speech, Bangabandhu called on the freedom-loving Bangalees to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani rulers.

An HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order during the hearing on a writ petition filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association.

The court issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not directed to include the history of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech in primary, high school and intermediate curricula.

Lawyer Bashir Ahmed appeared in the court on behalf of the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar stood for the state.







On February 5 this year, the same bench observed that Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech should be included in textbooks for all students so that the youths can learn about its significance.

On the day, the HC also observed that steps should also be taken so that the current generation hear the March 7 historical speech of Bangabandhu as they don't know about it very well.

The court expressed dissatisfaction as Shishu Park was not relocated from Suhrawardy Udyan where Bangabandhu delivered the historic speech.

Following the writ petition, another HC bench on November 20, 2017, issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why they should not be directed to declare March 7 as the 'National Historic Day' as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib gave historical speech on that day.

In the rule, the court also asked the authorities concerned to show cause as to why they should not be ordered to reconstruct the stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering speech with waving finger from Suhrawardy Udyan where the historical speech was delivered.

The lawyer filed the petition after the UNESCO recognized the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage.

















The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked the authorities concerned to publish a gazette notification in a month, declaring the March 7 a 'Historic National Day'.The authorities were also directed to erect murals of Father of the Nations Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas within Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.The court asked cabinet secretary, finance secretary, home secretary, housing and public works secretaryand cultural secretary to reply to the rule.The respondents were given a month to submit a report on the progress in implementing the HC order, Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar told reporters.On March 7 in 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the speech at the then Race-course Maidan (now Suhrawardy Udyan), inspiring the nation to go for the Liberation War.In the speech, Bangabandhu called on the freedom-loving Bangalees to wage a decisive struggle against the Pakistani rulers.An HC bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader passed the order during the hearing on a writ petition filed by Dr Bashir Ahmed, former secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association.The court issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not directed to include the history of Bangabandhu's March 7 speech in primary, high school and intermediate curricula.Lawyer Bashir Ahmed appeared in the court on behalf of the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar stood for the state.On February 5 this year, the same bench observed that Bangabandhu's historical March 7 speech should be included in textbooks for all students so that the youths can learn about its significance.On the day, the HC also observed that steps should also be taken so that the current generation hear the March 7 historical speech of Bangabandhu as they don't know about it very well.The court expressed dissatisfaction as Shishu Park was not relocated from Suhrawardy Udyan where Bangabandhu delivered the historic speech.Following the writ petition, another HC bench on November 20, 2017, issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why they should not be directed to declare March 7 as the 'National Historic Day' as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib gave historical speech on that day.In the rule, the court also asked the authorities concerned to show cause as to why they should not be ordered to reconstruct the stage and a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivering speech with waving finger from Suhrawardy Udyan where the historical speech was delivered.The lawyer filed the petition after the UNESCO recognized the historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu as a world documentary heritage.