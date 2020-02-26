Tk 26.55cr, FDR worth Tk 5.15cr, gold seized



A RAB team recovers huge cash from the residence of Enamul Haque Enu, former vice-president of Gendaria Awami League, and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan in Wari area in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Tipped off, a team of the elite force, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, raided the six storey building owned by ex- vice-president of AL Genderia thana unit Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan at Lalmohon Saha Street at Wari around 1:00am, said Lt Col Rakibul Hasan, commanding officer of RAB-3, at a press conference at Dholaipar in the afternoon.

During the drive, the RAB personnel recovered Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDRs worth Tk 5.15 crore, 9300 US dollars and different foreign currencies, one kg gold and casino equipment from five steel safes on the ground floor of the building, said the RAB official.

They also recovered 156 Malaysian ringgit, 5,350 Indian rupees, 1,195 Chinese yen, 11,560 Thai baht and 11,560 UAE dirham.

"The money and the other objects will be handed over to the police. These will later be transferred to the Bangladesh Bank," the RAB official said.

Sacks full of cash and gold ornaments being taken away after recovery from the residence of Enamul and his brother Rupon, two Awami League leaders, at Wari in the capital on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Rupon were arrested from a house in Subadda area of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital, along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh in cash. Later, the two siblings were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.

They remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash.

Both the AL leaders were involved in the casino business at Wanderer's Club, according to RAB. Four money-laundering cases were filed against them.

The siblings have 22 houses, mostly in old Dhaka, 91 bank accounts where they have Tk 19 crore, and five cars, said Imtiaz Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General (Organised Crime) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The law enforcement subsequently recovered about Tk 50 million, 8kg of gold and six firearms in raids on the residences of the brothers and two others in Dhaka's Gandaria.









Wanderers Club, where Enamul was the director, was raided by RAB on September 18, the first day of the anti casino crackdown.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) seized Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDR worth Tk 5.15 crore and different foreign currencies from a house of former Awami League leader Enamul and his brother Rupon in the capital's Wari area early Tuesday.Tipped off, a team of the elite force, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, raided the six storey building owned by ex- vice-president of AL Genderia thana unit Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan at Lalmohon Saha Street at Wari around 1:00am, said Lt Col Rakibul Hasan, commanding officer of RAB-3, at a press conference at Dholaipar in the afternoon.During the drive, the RAB personnel recovered Tk 26.55 crore in cash, FDRs worth Tk 5.15 crore, 9300 US dollars and different foreign currencies, one kg gold and casino equipment from five steel safes on the ground floor of the building, said the RAB official.They also recovered 156 Malaysian ringgit, 5,350 Indian rupees, 1,195 Chinese yen, 11,560 Thai baht and 11,560 UAE dirham."The money and the other objects will be handed over to the police. These will later be transferred to the Bangladesh Bank," the RAB official said.On January 13 this year, Enamul andRupon were arrested from a house in Subadda area of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of the capital, along with 12 mobile phone sets and Tk 40 lakh in cash. Later, the two siblings were put on a four-day remand each in two money-laundering cases.They remained absconding since law enforcers raided their house at Gendaria in September last year and seized 8,072 grams of gold and Tk 5.5 crore in cash.Both the AL leaders were involved in the casino business at Wanderer's Club, according to RAB. Four money-laundering cases were filed against them.The siblings have 22 houses, mostly in old Dhaka, 91 bank accounts where they have Tk 19 crore, and five cars, said Imtiaz Ahmed, Deputy Inspector General (Organised Crime) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID).The law enforcement subsequently recovered about Tk 50 million, 8kg of gold and six firearms in raids on the residences of the brothers and two others in Dhaka's Gandaria.Wanderers Club, where Enamul was the director, was raided by RAB on September 18, the first day of the anti casino crackdown.