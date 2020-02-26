NEC approves Perspective Plan 2021-2041





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also the NEC Chairperson presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Room in the city. The implementation period of the long term plan will begin in 2021 as the First Perspective Plan (2010-2021) will end by this time.

Briefing journalists Planning Minister MA Mannan said the meeting approved the historic document outlining the development target for the next 20 years based on four institutional pillars-good governance, democratization, decentralization and capacity building.

According to the long-term plan projects, the country's per capita income on current price would stand at US$12,500 by 2041. Its GDP growth

rate in 2031 is expected to reach 9.0 per cent while it is expected to grow to 9.9 per cent in 2041.

The extreme poverty rate in the country is expected to reduce to 2.55 per cent in 2031 from 9.38 per cent in 2020 (base year) while it is expected to come down further to 0.68 per cent in 2041. The poverty rate is projected to come down to 7.0 per cent in 2031 and further down to 3.0 per cent in 2041.

It also aims to ensure rapid industrialization and structural transformation and to secure exemplary change in the agriculture sector and to build a highly export-oriented economy. It aims at transforming Bangladesh into a modern and world-standard digital country.

The Planning Minister said although the NEC gave approval to the final document Ministries and Divisions would be able to give their further inputs within the next one month to be incorporated in it.

Mannan said the NEC meeting suggested incorporating some points in the document to strongly highlight the message that Bangladesh is a welfare-oriented country. It will further update data, highlight the role of expatriate Bangladeshis and how to achieve the fourth industrial revolution and ICT transformation.

Emphasis on the document goes on agro-processing industries, skills development, agriculture and education development and researches.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lauded the document and highlighted a couple of issues, including putting due emphasis on creating necessary tourism infrastructures.

Mannan said new emphasis will be to reduce country's heavy dependence on foreign and switch to local resources. "We'll now depend mainly on our local sources for implementing this plans," he said. The share of external funding of mega plan is expected to come down, he said.

General Economics Division (GED) member of the Planning Commission Dr Shamsul Alam said the Plan is a historic and dream document which gives a guideline where Bangladesh would be in the next 20 years.

He said the meeting also underscored the need for highlighting the issue

of reducing the income inequality and rich-poor disparity. It aims at export earnings to rise to $150 billion by 2031 and $300 billion by 2041.

The 2nd Perspective Plan also aims to contain the inflation at 4.7 per cent in FY 2031 and at 4.4 per cent in FY 2041, to raise the investment ratio to 40.6 per cent of GDP in 2031 and 46.9 per cent of GDP in 2041.



















