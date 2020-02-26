Video
Zimbabwe Tour Of Bangladesh 2020

Tigers break losing jinx trouncing Zimbabwe by innings margin

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Sports Reporter

Bangladeshi cricketers pose for photos with the trophy following a presentation ceremony after winning the test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe during the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 25. PHOTO: AFP

Bangladesh sealed the title of the one-off Test series against Zimbabwe beating guests by an innings and 106 runs on Tuesday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur to register a much needed Test win after straight eight defeats.
It was the 2nd innings victory for Tigers. Innings and 184-run's victory over West Indies at home in November 2018 was the 1st innings victory for them and the biggest win so far.
Starting from overnight's nine runs for two wickets, Zimbabwe were wrapped up at 189 in their 2nd innings as hosts sealed the victory with one and half a day remaining. Taijul Islam had stricken early in the morning to claim the wicket of Kevin Kasuza. Kasuza went for 10. Experienced batsman Brendan Taylor and skipper in charge Craig Ervine decided to charge. But Taylor also departed too quickly with 17 runs only. Joining with captain, Sikandar Raza started to swing his bat across the carpet for quick runs instead of spending more time in wickets.
Ervine however, missed a half century for seven runs. His 43 was the highest among individual Zimbabwean scores in the 2nd innings.  Raza got out with 37 runs while Timycen Maruma scored 41 to minimize the gap only.
Nayeem Hasan hauled five wickets in 2nd innings and nine wickets in the match. It was the 2nd fifer of his international Test career. He is the youngest spinner in the world to haul five-wickets on debut. He had set the record in 2018 against West Indies at home.
Besides, Taijul claimed four wickets, who also got two wickets in the 1st innings.
Earlier, Zimbabwe preferred to bat first winning the toss on Saturday and were
packed up for 265 runs in their 1st innings. Skipper Craig Ervine scored 107 runs for them while Nayeem Hasan and Abu Jayed Rahi hauled four wickets each for Bangladesh.
Bangladesh ended day-2 remaining 25 runs away from the lead and declared the 1st innings posting 560 runs on the board losing six wickets on the following day. Unbeaten double ton from Mr Dependable Mushfiqur Rahim, thankful hundred from skipper Mominul Haque and couple of fifties from Najmul Hossain Shanto and Liton Das helped the home side to build a skyscraper.
The Man of the Match, Mushfiq, scored 203 runs with 28 boundaries facing 318 deliveries while Mominul collected 132 runs from 234 balls hitting 14 fours. Shanto gathered 71 and Liton 53 runs respectively.
Zimbabwe got five overs to bat on in day-3 and lost two wickets to post nine runs only. Nayeem took both the wickets.




The two sides also will play three one-dayers on March 1, 3 and 6 respectively. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet will host all the ODIs. Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe will come to an end with the T20i series. The matches of the series are slated on March 9 and 11 at SBNCC, Mirpur.


