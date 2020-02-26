Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:34 AM
latest
Home Sports

Man City take fight to UEFA on and off the field

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12

Pep Guardiola. photo: AFP

Pep Guardiola. photo: AFP

LONDON, FEB 25: Manchester City may be set to go to war with UEFA, but time is of the essence for the English champions to satisfy their quest to win the Champions League.
City head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, knowing failure to beat 13-time winners Real Madrid over two legs could be their final European adventure for two years.
UEFA slapped a stunning two-season ban on City earlier this month for overstating sponsorship income between 2012 and 2016 to breach Financial Fair Play rules and failing to cooperate once an investigation was re-opened following the leak of internal emails to German magazine Der Spiegel.
City remain belligerent and insist they will beat UEFA off the field. An appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport will decide their fate for the next two years.
In the meantime, Pep Guardiola's men have to finally get it right on the field to satisfy City's long-wait to conquer Europe.
Now in their ninth season of Champions League football since Sheikh Mansour's takeover transformed the club's fortunes, City are still waiting for a landmark knockout win in the competition.
Even before the latest body blow of a European ban, the City support have not been enamoured by their new status as Champions League regulars.
The club have had to turn to social media influencers to try and sell tickets for group matches and the competition's anthem is routinely jeered.
"UEFA Cartel" and "UEFA Mafia" were among the banners that greeted their first home outing since the ban was handed down against West Ham last week.
A run to the semi-finals before being beaten by Madrid in 2015/16 is their best ever showing in the competition.
Despite re-writing the history books domestically, Guardiola's star-studded squad have fallen at the quarter-finals to English opposition in each of the past two seasons.
The contrast with Madrid could not be starker. For generations, Real have risen to the occasion on the Champions League stage, while City have crumbled under the pressure.
A former Barcelona coach and player, Guardiola hailed his old foes the "kings of Europe."
And in an interview with Spanish newspaper AS last week, City's Raheem Sterling insisted: "There is no better challenge than Real Madrid."
However, a meeting with Madrid also offers City an opportunity to change the narrative.
The sort of ferocious atmosphere Guardiola has long pleaded for at the Etihad for Champions League games seems guaranteed when the Spanish giants travel to Manchester on March 17th.
With Liverpool streaking clear at the top of the Premier League, City's season and arguably Guardiola's legacy at the club comes down to what happens in this tie.
"If we don't win it everybody is going to say we are failures like the last five years," said midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. "It's something we've not won yet."
The only two Champions League winners in City's squad are back-up goalkeepers Claudio Bravo and Scott Carson.
Motivation could not be greater for a host of world class players like De Bruyne, David Silva and Sergio Aguero to cap their careers with Champions League success.
Moreover, doing so this season would have the added benefit of sticking it to UEFA by capturing their flagship competition.
"I can't believe they're in the competition now. What would happen if City win this season?" Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.
"UEFA will be desperate for Man City to be beaten by Madrid."




All the more reason for City to not give European football's governing body the satisfaction.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp salutes 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling 18th successive win
Man City take fight to UEFA on and off the field
Decision on Mashrafe's ODI career in next BCB meeting
South Zone clinches BCL title with emphatic victory
Coach hints of a few changes in the squad
Kohli uncertain as BCB president reveals probable Asia XI
Victory against Zimbabwe to bolster Bangladesh for Pakistan Test
Mushfiqur should go to Pakistan for country's greater interest: Papon


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft