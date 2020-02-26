South Zone clinches BCL title with emphatic victory





This was the South Zone's fifth title in the premier first class cricket tournament of the country. Resuming the day four of the five-day final on 125-8, South Zone was finally bowled out for 140 in their second innings, setting a 354-run target for the East Zone to clinch the title.

East Zone, however, couldn't survive and eventually was wrapped up for 248 to concede the heavy defeat.

Only Mahmudul Hasan Limon could make some resistance before being dismissed for team highest 81. Zakir Hasan was the other notable scorer with 42 while Afif Hossain made 31.

Pace bowler Shafiul Islam was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 3-56 with which he sliced the top order of East Zone. Mahedi Hasan then cleaned up the tail with a figure of 3-66. Farhad Reza scalped 2-51 to give them ably support.

Earlier, Mahedi made 53 after resuming the day on overnight 41. He in fact made 12 runs of South Zone's 15 on the day. Hasan Mahmud and Abu Haider Rony picked up four wickets apiece while Ruyel Mea grabbed two.

But, despite being bowled out for 140, South Zone could throw tough target for East Zone, largely due to their first innings total.

Being sent to bat first, South Zone compiled 486 in its first innings before being all out, thanks to a 103 not out from Farhad Reza. Openers Fazle Mahmud and Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 86 and 76 runs respectively while Shamsur Rahman Shuvo made 79.

In reply, East Zone was dismissed for 273, conceding a 213 runs lead. They though could bowl out South Zone for 140 in the second innings, the huge deficit of first innings became the

eventual difference. -BSS















A rampant South Zone came all guns blazing to register a massive 105-run victory over Islami Bank East Zone in the final of the eighth Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Tuesday.This was the South Zone's fifth title in the premier first class cricket tournament of the country. Resuming the day four of the five-day final on 125-8, South Zone was finally bowled out for 140 in their second innings, setting a 354-run target for the East Zone to clinch the title.East Zone, however, couldn't survive and eventually was wrapped up for 248 to concede the heavy defeat.Only Mahmudul Hasan Limon could make some resistance before being dismissed for team highest 81. Zakir Hasan was the other notable scorer with 42 while Afif Hossain made 31.Pace bowler Shafiul Islam was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming 3-56 with which he sliced the top order of East Zone. Mahedi Hasan then cleaned up the tail with a figure of 3-66. Farhad Reza scalped 2-51 to give them ably support.Earlier, Mahedi made 53 after resuming the day on overnight 41. He in fact made 12 runs of South Zone's 15 on the day. Hasan Mahmud and Abu Haider Rony picked up four wickets apiece while Ruyel Mea grabbed two.But, despite being bowled out for 140, South Zone could throw tough target for East Zone, largely due to their first innings total.Being sent to bat first, South Zone compiled 486 in its first innings before being all out, thanks to a 103 not out from Farhad Reza. Openers Fazle Mahmud and Anamul Haque Bijoy scored 86 and 76 runs respectively while Shamsur Rahman Shuvo made 79.In reply, East Zone was dismissed for 273, conceding a 213 runs lead. They though could bowl out South Zone for 140 in the second innings, the huge deficit of first innings became theeventual difference. -BSS