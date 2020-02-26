Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:34 AM
Sports

FIFA WC, AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers

Coach hints of a few changes in the squad

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11
Sports Reporter

The next match of Bangladesh in the joint qualifiers of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup is against Afghanistan on 26 March at the District Stadium in Sylhet. Ahead of the match, Bangladesh head coach James Day hints that there may be a few changes in the squad.
The English-man has just returned in Dhaka on 20 February from England. After a week, he is scheduled to return to his country on 28 February with a view to complete his Pro-License. He is likely to return to Dhaka again on 4 March.
The camp for the qualifying match is to begin on 16 March and coach says that he may choose Sylhet venue for the camp upon availability of all the facilities.
Since it will be a week-long camp, the coach wants to begin it with a 23-booter squad.
In the meantime, during his stay in Dhaka, the coach observed six out of 17 matches of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and marked a few uprising and new players.
Coach says, "I have my eyes on two or three players. But, they will have to prove themselves over the current booters to get into the final squad. I'll decide after a few matches."









