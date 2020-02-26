Victory against Zimbabwe to bolster Bangladesh for Pakistan Test



Bangladeshi cricketers walk off the field after winning the test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe during the fourth day at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on February 25, 2020. photo: AFP

Bangladesh is oozing with confidence to do well against Pakistan.

The Tigers will go to Pakistan for the third and final phase of tour for a one-off ODI and second Test in Karachi. The innings and 44-run defeat in Rawalpindi Test was Bangladesh's part of six-match losing streak but once it was broken, Bangladesh is eying for bigger thing, said its captain Mominul Haque.

"When a team gets a victory after such disappointing streak, they get the much-needed confidence. I think the whole team is now upbeat and this victory would bolster us for the Pakistan Test," Mominul said after Bangladesh completed their victory on day four of the one-off Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Not only that the victory staved off the perennial losing streak, but also it was the first victory under Mominul's captaincy. He tasted three innings margin defeat since he took over the onus. He didn't term the victory as relief for him rather he was happy that all of the players played their part well, which he actually wanted.

"Not that it is relief but I wanted to feel that we all play our role perfectly. I think you have noticed that all the players, pace bowlers, spinners and batsmen did what the team wanted from them. That's why the result came," he added.

Zimbabwe was bowled out for 265 in first innings and Bangladesh then literally threw them away from the match by declaring on 560-6 thanks to a 203 not out from Mushfiqur Rahim and 132 from Mominul himself.

Mominul said he is happy to contribute something for the team.

"Everyone wants some contribution from the captain. I was able to do it, so happy for what I did," he remarked.

Mominul said he is getting the support from the senior players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and others to do his job perfectly.

"The senior players are very sincere to me. I was getting their 100 percent. So far I am very happy. They made my task easier."

He also wants Mushfiqur Rahim to visit Pakistan for the second Test and one-off ODI in Karachi. "I definitely want him in the team for Karachi Test. Even I want Shakib Al Hasan also but that is not possible." -BSS

















