Tipu off to attend Mumbai BIMSTEC conference





He will attend the conference as the chief guest and deliver the inaugural address to be held at Mumbai Trade Centre today (Wednesday), says a press release.

He is expected to return home on tomorrow (February 28).

BIMSTEC or Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) is playing a crucial role in strengthening economic cooperation among the countries of the region.

The 'Integrating BIMSTEC-2020' is expected to play a great role in expanding the Free Trade Agreement, increasing bilateral and multilateral business ties and industrial-trade facilities among member countries and to establish physical and digital service links in the region.

















