AI, Vistara, SA to reduce India - S'pore flights

NEW DELHI, Feb 25: With India asking its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore and screening passengers coming from there due to the coronavirus outbreak, flights connectivity between the two countries is now being slashed.Air India has a daily flight on Delhi-Singapore-Delhi and Mumbai-Chennai-Singapore-Chennai-Mumbai sectors. "From Monday, the Delhi flight will operate five days a week and Mumbai four times. So the 14 times weekly is now nine times weekly with five flights being suspended," said an AI official.A Vistara spokesperson said: "We are continually reviewing the situation and due to low demand on Singapore route we are making some cancellations which will come into effect next month. Affected customers are being contacted and offered alternatives."IndiGo will announce on Tuesday. Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Monday further increased its flight suspension across network till May-end. The flight suspension announced last Tuesday had reduced SIA's Mumbai flights (four flights each way suspended in March) and its regional arm SilkAir's Kochi connections (18 flights each way suspended in March). But the suspensions announced Monday on SIA website shows more Indian destinations, as part of the global cut, getting affected for both SIA and SilkAir this time.Singapore-Cochin-Singapore will see the maximum cancellations with flights being 22 flights each way being cancelled in March and April. Flights on Singapore-Mumbai-Singapore have been cancelled on eight days in March. --TNN