Tk 30,000 discount on Nagad payment to buy Samsung smartphones

Nagad, Samsung and SWAP together have offered an opportunity to customers to buy the brand new Samsung S20+ or S20 Ultra at an affordable price.From now, customer can save Tk 30,000 on Nagad payment to buy these Samsung handsets. On top of this amount, customer's old phone's SWAP value will also be added.SWAP presents a unique platform in Bangladesh to sell old things online, where the old items will be bought by the platform itself. To avail this exclusive offer through Nagad payment, customer must download the SWAP app first.Then they have to exchange their old phone through SWAP and pre-book with Tk 10,000 on Nagad. After the whole procedure is completed, customer has to make the rest of the payment on Nagad to get their attractive new Samsung handset.This exclusive offer by Nagad, the digital financial service of Bangladesh Post Office, is valid for a limited time only. Only first 100 'pre-book' customers will be able to avail this offer. To know more about this offer, visit the Nagad website.