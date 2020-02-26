Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:33 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

TOKYO, Feb 25: Oil climbed on Tuesday as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4per cent in the previous session, although concerns about the coronavirus spreading out of China and curbing major economies and fuel demand capped gains.
Brent crude rose 49 cents, or 0.9per cent to $56.79 a barrel by 0751 GMT, after slipping 3.8per cent on Monday.
US crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.8per cent, to $51.85, recovering from a 3.7per cent drop in the previous session.
"Because we've seen a very significant fall in case of West Texas, from above $60 to touch below $50 (over the past six weeks), I think oil has largely reflected a lot of risk, unlike other markets," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, told Reuters over the phone.
Crude markets are also close to an important technical support level between $49.50 and $50 a barrel for WTI and between $54.50 and $55 for Brent, McCarthy said.
"For this week, key factors are coronavirus, inventory data and the technical picture," he said.
Demand concerns savaged prices for oil and a whole swathe of commodities on Monday, while both US and European equities suffered their steepest losses since mid-2016.
Asian share markets were trying to stabilize on Tuesday after a wave of early selling petered out and Wall Street futures managed a solid bounce. [MKTS/GLOB]
In the United States, crude oil inventories were seen building for a fifth straight week, while refined products likely fell, a preliminary Reuters poll on the expectations for the week ended on Feb. 21 showed on Monday.
Countries around the world are stepping up efforts to prevent a pandemic of the flu-like SARS-CoV-2 virus originating from China late last year that has now infected more than 80,000 people, 10 times more than the SARS coronavirus of 2002/2003.
"Fears that the rapidly-spreading coronavirus outside of China could lead to a bigger-than-anticipated impact on global economy and oil demand will likely keep weighing on market sentiment," Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar pressured by Fed rate cut expectations
Tipu off to attend Mumbai BIMSTEC conference
AI, Vistara, SA to reduce India - S'pore flights
Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5b
Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus
Tk 30,000 discount on Nagad payment to buy Samsung smartphones
Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft