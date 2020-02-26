

One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed















One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed and Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Director Mohmud Russel shaking hands after signing an agreement in presence of their colleagues at a ceremony at corporate headquarter of One Bank in Dhaka recently. Under the agreement, One Bank OK Wallet customers will be able to make payment at Royal Tulip Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa and enjoy up to 50pc additional discount. photo: Bank