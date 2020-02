Brac Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam















Brac Bank Ltd Head of Retail Banking Md. Mahiul Islam and The Mall Ltd Managing Director Saiful Sakib Sarkar shaking hands after signing an agreement for their respective organisations in Dhaka recently. Under this agreement all Brac Bank credit and debit cardholders will enjoy extra 10pc discount on all products on The Mall website www.themallbd.com till December 31, 2020. Other senior officials are also present there. photo: Bank