Bank Asia gets new Independent Director

Economist and Financial expert Prof. M. A. Baqui Khalily has recently been elected as an Independent Director of Bank Asia Ltd, says a press release.He was the Executive Director of Institute of Microfinance, Vice Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University, Chairman of Department of Finance, University of Dhaka and Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited.Besides, Prof. Khalily worked as a consultant in different international organizations like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, NORAD, USAID, IFDC, JICA, European Union, UKAID/DFID etc. during his long career.He has done B.Com (Hons) and M.Com in Finance from University of Dhaka prior to obtaining his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees with major in Finance and Development from Ohio State University, USA.Prof. Khalily currently teaches at Department of Business Administration, University of Asia Pacific.