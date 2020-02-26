Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:33 AM
latest
Home Business

Bank Asia gets new Independent Director

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2
Business Desk 

Prof. M. A. Baqui Khalily

Prof. M. A. Baqui Khalily

Economist and Financial expert Prof. M. A. Baqui Khalily has recently been elected as an Independent Director of Bank Asia Ltd, says a press release.
He was the Executive Director of Institute of Microfinance, Vice Chancellor (Acting) of Presidency University, Chairman of Department of Finance, University of Dhaka and Director of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited.
Besides, Prof. Khalily worked as a consultant in different international organizations like the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, NORAD, USAID, IFDC, JICA, European Union, UKAID/DFID etc. during his long career.
He has done B.Com (Hons) and M.Com in Finance from University of Dhaka prior to obtaining his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees with major in Finance and Development from Ohio State University, USA.
Prof. Khalily currently teaches at Department of Business Administration, University of Asia Pacific.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar pressured by Fed rate cut expectations
Tipu off to attend Mumbai BIMSTEC conference
AI, Vistara, SA to reduce India - S'pore flights
Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5b
Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus
Tk 30,000 discount on Nagad payment to buy Samsung smartphones
Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft