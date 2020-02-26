Apex Pharma gets Congo's GMP certificate





Bangladeshi Medicine Company Apex Pharma Ltd. has been awarded the prestigious 'Good Manufacturing Practices' (GMP)' certificate from the Directorate of Pharmacy and Medicine under the ministry of Public Health of Democratic Republic of Congo in recognition of ensuring quality by following good manufacturing practices, according to press release.Sayed Hossen, Head of marketing of Apex Pharma Ltd. received the certificate from the Consuls of Bangladesh Consulate of the Republic of Congo, Ziauddin Adil and Nazir Alam recently in Dhaka.The Director of Apex Pharma Ltd. Dilip Kajuri along with some others officials were also present during the handover of this certificate.This GMP certificate has opened the door for Bangladesh to export medicines to central African 11 countries.