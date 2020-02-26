Cashback launched on My Airtel App





The #1 network of friends, Airtel, has come up for the very first time with a cashback offer on purchase of bundle packs from the My Airtel App.Airtel subscribers can avail up to 40-taka cash back on purchasing of bundle packs at a cost of 148 to 448 taka.The 448-taka bundle pack offers 500 minutes talk time and 22GB internet with 40-taka cashback. The 248-taka bundle pack offers 300 minutes talk time and 7GB internet with 25-taka cashback. The 148-taka bundle pack offers 200 minutes talk time and 3GB internet with 15-taka cashback. All the packs are valid for 30 days.The cashback amount will be added to the main account balance of customers. After purchasing any one of the select bundle packs, an SMS will be sent to the customer where it will be communicated to dial a specific USSD code. All Airtel prepaid customers can enjoy the offer, says a press release.