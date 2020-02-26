Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:33 AM
latest
Home Business

China opens fuel export taps as coronavirus slams domestic demand

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 2

SINGAPORE, Feb 25: China has ramped up fuel exports to compensate for losses to domestic demand as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, having not been able to prevent a surplus in the world's second-largest oil consumer with cutbacks in its refining output.
China's refined oil product exports have surged to well above year-ago levels, according to trade sources and industry analysts, adding to supplies in the rest of Asia, which is also dealing with lacklustre demand due to the coronavirus epidemic.
China's refined oil product demand is expected to fall 35.7per cent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, leading to a surplus of 27.08 million tonnes in the local market, said the research institute for China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
The virus outbreak, which originated in the central industrial hub of Wuhan, has killed more than 2,600 in China and led to extensive travel and transportation restrictions.
"We now see post-Chinese New Year, total clean product exports are at 156,000 tonnes per day, versus 139,000 tonnes over the same period last year, up 12per cent year-on-year," said Alexander Booth, head of market analysis at commodity data firm Kpler.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dollar pressured by Fed rate cut expectations
Tipu off to attend Mumbai BIMSTEC conference
AI, Vistara, SA to reduce India - S'pore flights
Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5b
Airline, cruise stocks pummeled on fear of spreading virus
Tk 30,000 discount on Nagad payment to buy Samsung smartphones
Oil prices rise on bargain-hunting; virus fears cap gains
One Bank Ltd Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and Agent Banking Head Gazi Yar Mohammed


Latest News
172 students to receive PM Gold Medal Wednesday
Pranab Mukherjee, Bidhya Devi to address JS spl session
10 killed as clashes rock New Delhi
Play more active role over Rohingya issue, PM urges Germany
Bangladesh, India discuss ways to boost trade ties
Iran deputy health minister infected with coronavirus
Four killed in Laxmipur road crash
Papia was arrested on PM’s orders: Quader
'Researchers must play vital role to make sea win meaningful'
HC asks to give MPO facilities to 15 teachers
Most Read News
German minister due today
Saiful Alam made new DGFI chief
53rd Khosroj Sharif of Syed Saifuddin Ahmed Maizbhandari and founding anniversary of Mainiya Youth Forum
Papiya’s gang Q&C earned billions illegally in short time   
Cash, gold recovered from Enamul, Rupon's house
Body formed over IU BCL factional clash
Saudi road crash kills 3 of Bangladeshi family
AL closed door meeting held
Coronavirus puts ‘fragile’ global recovery at risk: IMF to G20
Fighting coronavirus is vital to protect world's future
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft