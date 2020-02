Singer Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz







Singer Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO MHM Fairoz along with other senior officials from the Management, poses at launching ceremony of Singer Green Inverter AC held in the city recently. Singer Green Inverter Air Conditioner comes in three models of 1, 1.5, and 2 tons. The price range varies from BDT 47,990 to BDT 83,990.