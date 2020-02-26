

Aksah Chief Financial Officer Md Luthfor Rahman and Vision Emporium (VE) Chief Operating Officer Rahat Zahan Shamim flanked by their company colleagues, shake hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at Beximco Communications Ltd headquarter at Gulshan, Dhaka, recently. Under the agreement, interested customersof VE, a concern of RFL Group will be able to purchase Akash DTH, the Country's first and only legal Direct-to-Home service provider from 217 showrooms of VE throughout Bangladesh.