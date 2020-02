Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam

















Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) Managing Director and CEO M. Shahidul Islam along with SJIBL Training academy Principal Md. Saidur Rahman, Member Secretary of Shariah Supervisory Committee of the Bank Maulana Md. Farid Uddin and 90 participants from different branches, poses at a daylong workshop on Risk Based Shariah Audit at its Training Academy, Dilkusha, Dhaka recently.