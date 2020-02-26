Asia share slide pauses, awaiting clarity on pandemic risk





Some dealers cited a Wall Street Journal report on a possible vaccine as helping sentiment, though human tests of the drug are not due until the end of April and results not until July or August.

Whatever the cause, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 bounced 0.7per cent to pare some of the steep 3.35per cent loss the cash index suffered overnight. EUROSTOXX 50 futures also added 0.6per cent, and FTSE futures nudged up 0.3per cent.

South Korea's hard-hit market eked out a 0.6per cent rise and helped MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fight back to flat.

Japan's Nikkei was still down 3.4per cent, catching up to the global sell-off having been shut on Monday, while Shanghai blue chips eased 1.6per cent.

European and US stocks had suffered their biggest loses since mid-2016 amid fears the coronavirus was morphing into a pandemic that could cripple global supply chains and wreak far greater economic damage than first thought. -Reuters















