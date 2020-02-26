Gold soars 2.5 per cent

LONDON, Feb 25: Gold prices surged more than 2.5 per cent to over seven-year highs on Monday as the spread of coronavirus outside China and its potential impact on global economic growth spurred safe haven buying.

Spot gold was up 2.3pc at $1,681.84 per ounce by 1250 GMT after hitting $1,688.66, its highest level since January 2013. US gold futures were up 2.2pc to $1,684.30.

Gold in euros hit an all-time peak of 1,560.39 euros per ounce, while gold priced in sterling rose to a record high of 1,308.45 pounds an ounce.

"Beyond the near term disruptions to global supply chains, the coronavirus could have an effect on headline GDP," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan. -Reuters









