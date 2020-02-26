Video
Wednesday, 26 February, 2020, 1:32 AM
Sterling rebounds as recovery in risk appetite hits dollar

Published : Wednesday, 26 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, Feb 25: Sterling rebounded on Tuesday as markets worrying about the spread of coronavirus found some stability, encouraging investors to pare back their rush into dollars that had sent the British currency lower.
Traders of the pound will also be watching for developments in Brussels and London ahead of the European Union and Britain beginning their negotiations to agree a trade deal for the end of a Brexit transition period in December 2020.
On Tuesday, however, the main driver of the pound was a tentative recovery in risk appetite following Monday's significant selloff.
European and US stocks had suffered their biggest loses since mid-2016 amid fears the coronavirus was morphing into a pandemic that could cripple global supply chains and wreak far greater economic damage than first thought.
That sent investors clambering for the safety of the dollar, the world's most liquid currency. Most other currencies were hit, and sterling fell to as low as $1.2887.
By 0910 GMT on Tuesday, the pound had rallied back towards $1.30, and was last up 0.4per cent at $1.2978. Against the euro sterling also rose, up 0.3per cent at 83.69 pence. The pound has been supported this month thanks to signs of a rebound in the UK economy and on expectations a new finance minister will raise public spending at next month's budget.    -Reuters


